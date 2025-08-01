7 Must-watch kid-friendly animations this 2025 summer holiday

Summer 2025 is arguably going to be a golden season for kid-friendly films and animations. From long-awaited Disney live-action remakes to Nigerian fantasy adventures, here are 7 thoroughly entertaining and age-appropriate selections your kids will love.

With diversity, fun, and great values at the heart of each story, these selections are bound to brighten up their holidays.

1. Sneaks

"Sneaks" is a unique CGI film about a lost sneaker named Ty who embarks on a quest through New York City to reunite with his owner. Along the way, he encounters other quirky footwear with their own backstories. Featuring voices by Anthony Mackie and Laurence Fishburne, the movie celebrates individuality and resilience.

Its urban setting and relatable message make it a fresh and fun pick for ages 6–10. It’s fashion-forward and full of soul. It was released in Nigerian cinemas on April 18, 2025.

2. Iyanu: Child of Wonder

Based on the graphic novel by Roye Okupe, "Iyanu: Child of Wonder" is a groundbreaking animated series rooted in Nigerian mythology. It follows a teenage orphan, Iyanu, who discovers her divine powers and destiny to save the kingdom of Yorubaland.

Voice talents include Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Yemi Alade. This series stands out for its authentic African storytelling, rich cultural representation, and empowering message for young girls.

It’s both entertaining and educational, offering a positive portrayal of African heritage in a format kids will love. Iyanu is available for streaming on Showmax. It will also be available on Cartoon Network and Max in the US.

3. Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s live-action remake of its 2002 animated classic sees the return of the mischievous Stitch and his unlikely friendship with Hawaiian girl Lilo. Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, with Chris Sanders returning to voice Stitch. The movie retains the original’s emotional depth, focusing on themes of belonging and family.

With upgraded visuals and a more grounded storyline, the film appeals to both nostalgic parents and a new generation of children. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, it brings a refreshing take while staying true to its heartwarming roots.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch movie is currently playing in selected cinemas across Nigeria. You can also find it on various streaming platforms and video-on-demand services.

4. Elio

Pixar's "Elio" tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s intergalactic ambassador. Elio is voiced by Yonas Kibreab, and his mom Olga by Zoe Saldaña. The plot blends space adventure with themes of self-discovery, belonging, and courage.

Directed by Adrian Molina (co-director of "Coco"), this film promises emotional depth, striking animation, and the quirky charm Pixar is known for. With a message about finding one's voice and embracing the unknown, "Elio" is a universal tale for all ages. Available for viewing at major cinemas across the country.

5. Smurfs

The beloved blue characters return in a brand-new animated musical film. This reboot is particularly exciting because it stars pop icon Rihanna as Smurfette. The plot revolves around a daring rescue mission led by Smurfette after Papa Smurf is kidnapped by new villains, Razamel and the returning Gargamel.

With vibrant visuals, catchy songs, and a dose of girl power, this film is sure to captivate kids under 12. Produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, Smurfs promises laughter, adventure, and a whole lot of heart. It is available for viewing at selected cinemas.

6. Makemation

"Makemation" is a Nigerian family film that blends artificial intelligence, innovation, and relatable childhood dilemmas. The story centers on a 10-year-old girl with a genius for tech who builds an AI-powered robot to solve her school's problems.

As her invention gains fame, she learns the importance of humility, teamwork, and responsibility. Featuring child actors and cameos from Nollywood stars, this is one of the most promising local films this year.

It’s ideal for kids aged 7–12 and families seeking homegrown storytelling with a futuristic twist. Makemation is available for viewing at selected cinemas.

7. The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks Animation returns with the sequel to its 2022 hit, following Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, and the gang as they try to stay reformed. This time, they’re challenged by an elite crew of female villains determined to ruin their good streak. The film balances witty dialogue, slick animation, and moral lessons about identity and redemption.

With more action and deeper character development, "The Bad Guys 2" is a perfect watch for kids aged 8 and up. It’s stylish, smart, and never boring. It will be released in Nigerian cinemas on August 1st. You can watch it at selected cinemas near you.

These 7 selections reflect the wide range of creative, thoughtful, and entertaining content available to kids this summer holiday. Whether you're streaming at home or heading to the cinema, there's a vibrant world waiting to be explored by you and your kids, one story at a time.