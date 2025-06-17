Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ dominate Netflix as most-watched movie worldwide

Released on June 6, the film surged straight to the top of Netflix’s worldwide charts, claiming the title of the platform’s most-watched film of the week by a massive lead.
In just 48 hours, Straw amassed over 25 million views and clocked more than 45 million hours of watch time. That feat is particularly striking when you consider its limited time on the platform compared to its competitors.
For example, Now You See Me, a well-loved 2013 blockbuster that hit Netflix on June 1, was streamed fewer than 5 million times during the same week. Straw outpaced it fivefold in less than half the time.
The film’s leading star, Taraji P. Henson, took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support:
“Y’all… whew. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for watching STRAW on @netflix. This one took me on a journey, deep, raw, real, and I’m so grateful it’s landing with you the way it landed with me.”
She went on to add:
“To everyone who cried, reflected, and felt something… I see you. I feel you. That’s why we do this. STRAW is now #1 globally on Netflix, and that’s because of YOU.”
And, with characteristic humility, she concluded with:
“GOD GETS ALL OF THE GLORY!!! Love y’all.”
In Straw, Henson portrays Janiyah Wilkinson, a single mother trapped in a cycle of misfortune. Living in a deteriorating apartment with her ailing daughter, Janiyah’s life unravels when she loses her job, is evicted, has her child taken away, and finds herself wrongly accused of a violent crime.
The film follows her descent into emotional chaos and the lengths she’ll go to reclaim her life and her child.
The response from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive. Straw currently holds a 75% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the film’s emotional depth and powerful performances.
However, critics haven’t been as generous; its critics' score sits at 46%, with some reviews claiming Perry revisits familiar themes of Black female suffering and redemption. Still, performances by Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor have been singled out as riveting, with particular applause for the film’s unexpected twist ending.
Despite the divided critical reception, Straw is clearly resonating with viewers across the globe. Whether it’s the raw emotional grit, Perry’s high-stakes storytelling, or Henson’s arresting lead performance, the film has struck a chord and sparked conversation.
