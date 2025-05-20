Nigerian Cinema Soars: Box office rakes in ₦3.48 billion in Q1 2025

The Nigerian film industry continues its upward climb as cinema revenue in the first quarter of 2025 hit a remarkable ₦3.48 billion, according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

The figure, recorded between January 1 and March 31, reflects a 54.7% surge from the ₦2.25 billion posted during the same timeframe in 2024.

When compared with Q1 2023, the 2025 figures represent an astonishing 132% leap, underscoring the growing influence of Nollywood and the rising appetite for cinematic experiences across the country.

Interestingly, even Q1 2024 marked significant progress over the year prior, climbing 46% above the ₦1.5 billion recorded in Q1 2023. The steady year-over-year growth points to a maturing market, bolstered by increased screen counts, better distribution, and compelling local content.

The cinema sector’s rebound from past industry slowdowns is also evident in audience turnout. CEAN reports that total admissions in Q1 2025 reached 661,801, a healthy 10.9% increase from the 596,609 patrons welcomed in Q1 2024. Compared to Q1 2023’s 620,477 ticket sales, this year’s count is up 6.7%, suggesting sustained viewer interest and improved nationwide access to theatres.

What’s driving the boom?

A combination of blockbuster local films and global releases helped drive the momentum. Nigerian filmmakers held their own against global studios, with several homegrown hits dominating the charts.

Once again, Funke Akindele proved her box office magnetism, building on her Q1 2024 dominance with A Tribe Called Judah and continuing her streak into 2025. New faces also emerged, most notably Timini Egbuson, who honed his status as a bankable star, and veteran actress-producer Toyin Abraham, who delivered another hit, widening Nollywood’s appeal.