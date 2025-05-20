Ryan Coogler’s Sinners grosses over ₦600 Million in Nigerian cinemas, makes box office history

Ryan Coogler’s latest cinematic offering, Sinners, has officially crossed the ₦600 million mark at the Nigerian box office, raking in over ₦600.7 million and drawing more than 100,000 moviegoers nationwide.
Released in Nigerian cinemas on April 18, Sinners has maintained its dominance at the top of the charts for four straight weekends.
As of May 11, it remains the No. 1 title in theatres, with Nairametrics reporting last week that it had already surpassed ₦567 million after just one month on screens.
Starring Michael B. Jordan and produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media, the film sparked widespread intrigue back in January when early reports highlighted its unconventional plot and bold production terms.
Set in the Jim Crow-era American South with a twist of the supernatural, Sinners drew a bidding war among major studios before Warner Bros. clinched the deal, agreeing to Coogler’s terms of final cut, first-dollar gross, and full rights reversion after 25 years.
Globally, Sinners has grossed a staggering $294.7 million, with $225.4 million coming from the U.S. and Canada and $69.3 million from international territories.
It launched domestically with a strong $48 million opening, outperforming projections and marking the biggest debut for an original film since Us in 2019.
While some U.S. analysts have questioned the film’s profitability, given its $90 million production cost and an estimated $50-60 million marketing spend, fans and insiders alike have pushed back, arguing that the film’s cultural significance outweighs narrow metrics of financial success.
Regardless of industry debates, Sinners continues to pack cinemas and generate conversation worldwide.
In Nigeria, it joins an elite list of international titles that have broken into the local box office in a significant way, underscoring a shifting dynamic in how African audiences engage with global storytelling.
With Sinners, Coogler, renowned for Black Panther and Creed, has once again proven his knack for creating powerful narratives that spark dialogue and dominate the box office.
The film extends his legacy and carves out its own place in global film history, far beyond the confines of Hollywood.
