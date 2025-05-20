Ryan Coogler’s Sinners grosses over ₦600 Million in Nigerian cinemas, makes box office history

Ryan Coogler’s latest cinematic offering, Sinners, has officially crossed the ₦600 million mark at the Nigerian box office, raking in over ₦600.7 million and drawing more than 100,000 moviegoers nationwide. Released in Nigerian cinemas on April 18, Sinners has maintained its dominance at the top of the charts for four straight weekends.



As of May 11, it remains the No. 1 title in theatres, with Nairametrics reporting last week that it had already surpassed ₦567 million after just one month on screens. Starring Michael B. Jordan and produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media, the film sparked widespread intrigue back in January when early reports highlighted its unconventional plot and bold production terms.

Set in the Jim Crow-era American South with a twist of the supernatural, Sinners drew a bidding war among major studios before Warner Bros. clinched the deal, agreeing to Coogler’s terms of final cut, first-dollar gross, and full rights reversion after 25 years. Globally, Sinners has grossed a staggering $294.7 million, with $225.4 million coming from the U.S. and Canada and $69.3 million from international territories.



It launched domestically with a strong $48 million opening, outperforming projections and marking the biggest debut for an original film since Us in 2019.