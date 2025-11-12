Internet Reacts as Dammy Krane Drops ‘Champions Arrival’ Hours After Wizkid’s Son’s Chart-Topping Debut

Just as the industry celebrated the explosive debut of Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, also known as ‘Champz’, Dammy Krane decided to shake the table.

Krane, known for casually stirring up controversy, released his own track, brazenly titled ‘Champions Arrival’.

This was dropped mere hours after 14-year-old Boluwatife launched his highly anticipated debut EP, also named 'Champion's Arrival'.

Internet reacts to Dammy Krane’s ‘Champions Arrival’

The timing was too sharp to be a coincidence and social media lit up instantly, with fans and critics debating whether Krane’s move was a playful homage or a deliberate provocation.

Many suspect the latter, and some believe Krane, who once made headlines for his one-sided feud with Davido, is simply trying to plant himself in the viral orbit of Wizkid’s son.

See some of the reactions on X(formerly Twitter) below:

Is this a calculated collision?

Dammy Krane’s reputation precedes him. He has never shied away from controversy, often using shock as strategy.

His latest stunt might be his boldest yet, dropping a song identical in title to the debut project of a teenager who poses no artistic threat but carries the most famous surname in Afrobeats.

For an artist fighting to stay visible, controversy becomes currency and Krane knows how to spend it.

Still, this feels like an uneven duel. Boluwatife, who performs as 'Champz', didn’t engage. His project stands solidly on its own merit. It’s fresh, confident, and sharply produced.

Bolu’s Breakout Moment

At just 14, Boluwatife’s Champion’s Arrival EP has made an undeniable impact. Within 24 hours of release, it crossed one million Spotify streams and shot straight to #1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart, an almost unheard-of debut for an artist his age.

The five-track project blends Afroswing with youthful rap swagger, especially on standout cuts like “Grind,” “Superstar,” and “Champion Sound.” Numbers and reactions suggest he wasn’t bluffing. Boluwatife has arrived with a clear sense of purpose, and a sound distinct from his iconic father’s own.

Wizkid’s seal of approval

True to form, the Starboy initially kept things elegant. No subtweets, no statements.

And hours after his son’s record broke charts, Wizkid was spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game in New York. When asked about Boluwatife’s debut, he beamed with smiles saying, “We love it, man! He’s my kid, you know!” as he signed an autograph.

It was the look of a proud father, a reigning icon watching the next generation claim their space.

Whether Dammy Krane’s stunt earns him a flash of relevance or just fuels the buzz behind Bolu’s debut project, one thing is certain – the battle for attention has been won, and it wasn’t even close.