Wizkid’s Son Enters the Spotlight with Debut EP ‘Champion’s Arrival’

The dynasty has officially begun. Boluwatife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of Afrobeats titan Wizkid, has finally launched his own music career.

Now known by the stage name "Champz", the young star has just unveiled his first-ever project. The much-anticipated five -track EP, titled Champion’s Arrival, dropped on Tuesday, November 11, instantly sparking fresh buzz on the internet.

Champz himself took to his social media channels to confirm the news via a post that read: “11/11: The Champion has arrived. My debut EP ‘Champion’s Arrival’ Out Now on all streaming platforms!”

The debut project serves nothing near his father’s iconic Afropop sound as Bolu’s sound is strictly a heavy dose of Rap, Afroswing and Trap. Early snippets, which went viral weeks ago, showcased a lyrical flow and a smooth, polished composure that belies his tender age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can now stream the full project across all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Audiomack. Champz is signalling his readiness to step into the fiercely competitive Nigerian music scene. The game has a new player.

Reactions Pour In On Social Media

Following the announcement of his debut EP, fans have taken to social media to react to Boluwatife’s project, with many showering praise on Wizkid’s son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Father, Like Son: The Balogun Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

The parallels between Boluwatife’s 'Champion’s Arrival' and Wizkid’s own musical beginnings are impossible to ignore.

This is not merely a son following his father, it is a destiny playing out in real-time.

Wizkid also began his journey at a tender age, starting in a church choir and later releasing his first collaborative album at just 11 years old under the name 'Lil Prinz'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like his son, Wizkid was driven by a sheer, undeniable hunger for success. The younger Balogun is already enjoying earned media coverage after his viral teaser. His father’s influence will invariably grant him access to major platforms, top producers, and choice collaborators, which can make his journey to fame and success easier and faster than that of the average 14-year-old aspiring musician.