Yul Edochie shares new interesting advice on public conduct

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has a new piece of advice for people who are worried about how others perceive them.

The former presidential aspirant took to his Instagram page to post the write-up in which he addresses a recent event that happened while he was on set.

The actor noted that he met a pregnant woman who wanted to take a picture with him but was deterred from posting the picture on social media by the people present who witnessed the scene.

He, however, had a different perspective as he insisted that she post the picture on social media regardless of what people may think about it.

"Yesterday I was filming in a hospital and a pregnant woman wanted to take a picture with me," he began.

"The people there told her not to post the picture on social media, that people will say this and that. I said to her 'post it, post on social media and any other media you like, let them say. What will they say that has never been said before? Post it."

He went on to add that anyone who is scared of what people will say is not yet ready to live life.

"In this life, if you're scared of what people will say, then you're not ready to live life."

Recall that the movie star recently clapped back at his brother, Linc Edochie, who advised him to keep his marriage to Judy Austin off social media.