Women determine the popularity of songs – Darkoo

British-Nigerian singer Darkoo has hailed the influence of women in determining the popularity of songs and shaping trends in music and the world at large.

The ‘Favourite Girl’ hitmaker made this claim on a recent episode of the Comfortably Speaking podcast, while also postulating that women often influence men into liking or playing certain songs, citing the rise of the South African genre Amapiano as a prime example.

She noted that women were among the first to embrace Amapiano, creating dance trends on social media that eventually caught on with men.

Darkoo explained further that women’s preferences can drive the success of a song or genre.

She said, “The truth of the matter is music, the world in general, is dictated by women. You play Sexyy Red in your car, why? Because you go and pick up one girl, you want her to enter your Lamborghini, what are you going to play? Are you going to play trap, trap in a Brando?

“A lot of music you like is because women like it. And if you listen to certain genres of music, I feel like women got into Amapiano first when they were doing dance trends on social media. Back then, people were looking at them like they were being weird. But now, men are f*cking with Amapiano.”

Recall that Darkoo stirred reactions last month when she said all women are gay, but just don’t know it yet.

She said, “I feel like every girl is gay, I say it with my chest. You find bare girls hot? I feel like 95% of women can like girls but have never met girls who approach them. A lot of women like women. If a straight woman approaches me to experiment with me, I don't mind.”

Also, opening up about her romantic preferences, Darkoo said that contrary to popular opinions, she likes heterosexual women.

