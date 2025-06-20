Olamide drops cinematic visuals for 'Billionaires Club' featuring Wizkid & Darkoo

Hours after releasing his highly anticipated self-titled album, Olamide has released the visuals for one of the tracks 'Billionaires Club' featuring Wizkid and Darkoo.

In less than 24 hours since its release, the song has garnered over 650,000 views as it becomes one of the early favourites from the album released on June 19, 2025.

Olamide's self titled the project packs 17 tracks with guest appearances from Nigerian and international stars.

The album features guest artists such as Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Afrobeats hitmakers Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and BOJ. Other artists on the album include Afrobeats stars Darkoo and SPINALL, American hip-hop icon Dr. DRE, Jamaican superstar Popcaan, and Latino star Daecolm.

This project is his 11th solo project, and it captures his longevity and ability to constantly evolve and stay tuned to the pulse of the culture.

Ahead of the album, Olamide has released two singles, the latest being '99' with guest verses from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm. '99' comes after the release of 'Kai', featuring Wizkid, who appears on two songs on the album.

With over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the summit, where he has become one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the 21st century .

Beyond being a hitmaker, Olamide is a successful label boss whose YBNL imprint has churned out notable stars including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Asake.