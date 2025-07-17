All women are gay - Lesbian singer Darkoo drops hot take

British-Nigerian rapper and singer Darkoo has once again stirred reactions after voicing her controversial opinion that ‘all women are gay,’ and just don’t know it yet.
In a recent interview with media personality Madame Joyce, the "favourite" hitmaker opened up about her romantic preferences, stating that contrary to popular opinions, she likes heterosexual women.
“I love straight women, and not in a way like I'm trying to turn her into a gay woman but look at it from my perspective,” she stated.
If I'm going to a party and there's a beautiful girl, I'm not not going to approach her because I don't think she's gay. Im going to approach her anyway because if she's going to feel me, she'd feel me. I always approach women in a friendly way, I never ask for their number. I'd be nice maybe get her a drink.
I feel like every girl is gay, I say it with my chest. You find bare girls hot? I feel like 95% of women can like girls but have never met girls who approach them. A lot of women like women. If a straight woman approaches me to experiment with me, I don't mind.
The singer, who came out publicly in 2022 and has been vocal about her sexuality since, also previously shared how freeing it was to come out to her mother. “I’ve been happy since I told my mum I’m a lesbian,” she said.