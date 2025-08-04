What I would be doing if I was not famous - Davido opens up

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about his fame, passion for music, and how he would handle life if he woke up one day as an ordinary man.

In an interview with Okay Africa, the singer was asked what he thinks he’d be doing if he weren’t famous.

“I hope I still have the same passion, I’d probably try again…but it depends on my age,” he responded.

Davido also highlighted a part of his journey that money could never buy: the genuine love of his fans.

One flex I have that money didn't buy us natural love from my fans. You can't buy that type of love. I've had fans come from far away and concerts range from new fans to the old fans; my catalogue is huge.

Reflecting on his career so far, he shared what he would tell his younger self if given the chance.

If I could tell younger Davido anything, it'd be "It's going to be a long journey, many ups and downs, smiles and frowns, but you'd get there. When we first started obviously the dream wasn't this big at all. That's how God works."

These new comments follow his now-viral declaration where he boldly stated that if he were to end his music career, he’d be fine because he had billions of dollars waiting for him.

I'm regretting to myself for being hardworking. I'm telling you mehn, there’s individual strength and mental ability that goes into this type of work. There are a lot of odds against me… I've got billions of dollars waiting for me.