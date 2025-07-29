I’ve got billions waiting for me - Davido sparks debate with declaration about net worth

Afrobeats superstar Davido has once again got the internet buzzing again, not with a song this time, but with a bold declaration about his work ethic and net worth.

In a now-viral clip, the singer opened up about the emotional and psychological toll of his success, revealing that despite being born into wealth, he often finds himself torn between the desire to rest and the drive to keep pushing.

The singer, who lay backstage after his successful Canada show, opened up about his crossroads.

I'm regretting to myself for being hardworking. I'm telling you mehn, theres individual strength and mental ability that goes into this type of work. There are a lot of odds against me so it's like 'Fuck, I gotta do this.'

He clarified that his dedication to his craft is linked to his love for music and his fans, not even the money.

There’s another David that is telling me to get up and work. It's not even about the money, I've got billions of dollars waiting for me. If I don't blow up again from today. If I don't work again, I've got billions of dollars. I love my job though.

While some fans praised him for his unrelenting hustle despite coming from a wealthy background, others felt the singer’s comment was tone-deaf and exaggerated.

See reactions below:

He didn't lie, though. The reason why many people respect him. Despite his generational wealth, he still works for his own.

Bragging is allowed, e no easy at all

He didn’t say billions in naria’ he said in dollars ajeh. Can you or any member of your family say d same?

That's your father's money, work on your own

Stop the cappping Your papa no dey among top 10 billionaires in Africa, so where u won take see am

David talks childishly and Thats one fact I dislike about him. forensic has it that only 0.000 percent of the worlds population is worth a billion dollars and none African person is on the list so his own billion dollars nah for him dream. I still love his crafts.