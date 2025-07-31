Davido thanks iconic music producer Cobhams Asuquo for redefining his stage craft

Multi-award-winning superstar Davido has taken to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to Nigerian veteran music producer, musician, composer, and music director Cobhams Asuquo for redefining his stage craft.

Ahead of his 5 Alive Tour, Davido named Cobhams Asuquo to serve as the music director. A decision that has yielded positive results in his stagemanship.

"Thank you so much for redefining my stage craft. I love you and got you for life, big brother," Davido posted on his Instagram story.

Cobhams Asuquo's contribution to Davido's performance during his ongoing 5 Alive tour was evident at his recently sold-out show at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

At the concert, Davido's set list featured a more artistically robust interpretation of his hit singles with the inclusion of captivating instrumental solos and the sampling of iconic beats to add depth and excitement to his performances.

At the sold-out 19,000 capacity Arena, Davido brought out the guest stars Popcaan, Mayorkun, and Omah Lay, with whom he performed their hit collaborations.

With his sold-out show at the Scotia Arena, Davido joins Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema as the Nigerian stars to have headlined the Canadian Arena.

The ongoing 5 Alive tour comes off the back of the recent release of his fifth album '5ive'. For the tour, he has tapped rapper OdumoduBlvck, award-winning Afrobeats star Victony, and rising singer Moravvey as supporting acts.