What I did to survive the trauma of my leaked sex tape – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed exactly what she did that helped her survive the trauma from her leaked sex tape.

Recall that in October 2021, the mother of one made headlines after her sex tape was released online by someone who was trying to blackmail her.

However, speaking in an interview with British media personality Zeze Mills, which was posted on YouTube on Friday, August 8, 2025, the singer described the leaked sextape, which happened at the same time she was dealing with the loss of her father, as the darkest moment in her career.

On what she did to survive the trying time, the ‘All Over’ singer explained that she made the decision not to think about it.

“My dad died and my sex tape was released. The only way I could have survived was not to think about it,” she said.

Describing her time on the interview as "a blessing" for giving her the platform to express herself, Tiwa admitted that she's been through a lot in the past couple of years.

She said, “Being here on the couch with you is such a blessing. Just the fact that you even want to talk to me, people want to hear what I want to say after how many years. It feels good. I’ve gone through so much, but have I really enjoyed the moment?”

Furthermore, in the interview, the 45-year-old singer reflected on her past relationships and concluded that what she once thought was love was merely infatuation.

“I’ve never felt true love except with my son. Looking back at my relationships, even my marriage, I realise it wasn’t love,” she declared.

Tiwa expressed uncertainty about whether she is destined to ever find romantic love after trying and failing multiple times.