'I’m a very, very strict mother' - Tiwa Savage on her parenting style

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared some insights into the kind of mother she is and her parenting style.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the 45-year-old mother of one, who could be seen lying on a couch, described herself as “a very, very strict mother”.

Drawing on her recent experience with her son, Jamal Balogun, Tiwa reflected on how motherhood can be challenging, especially when it comes to correcting a child.

She recounted that last night, she had yelled at her 10-year-old son only to wake up to find him sleeping next to her, seeking comfort despite their earlier differences.

Noting that her son’s reaction to being screamed at melted her heart, she thereafter declared that “being a mother is tough. But it’s also the best feeling in the world.”

She said, “Last night, I was reminded of one of the hardest things about being a mom: you still have to discipline your child and be strict, even when it breaks your heart. I’m a very, very strict mother. Everyone knows this.