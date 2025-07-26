I want a guy like Skepta - Tiwa Savage reveals ideal man

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about what her ideal man should look like, referencing British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga.

As seen in a lighthearted video making the rounds on social media, the Afrobeats queen revealed the kind of man she’s been getting is nothing compared to the kind of man she wants.

“I want a guy like Skepta, but I keep getting funny-looking men,” she said.

Since Tiwa divorced from her ex-husband and former manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, in 2018, she has not been in an official romantic relationship.

Similarly, Skepta has also not been in a publicly known romantic relationship since his rumoured romance with supermodel Naomi Campbell reportedly ended.

Earlier this year, in May, Tiwa opened up about her perception of Nigerian men in a romantic sense.

She described Nigerian men as “not romantic” but credited them for being charismatic and generous.

She explained that the “lack of romance” is a key reason why she’s been avoiding getting into a relationship with a Nigerian man.

Tiwa said, “Nigerian men do have swag but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it. They know how to swag and splash cash but I am not looking for that.”

In December 2024, the singer opened up about the circumstances that led to her divorce. She said her ex-husband was to blame, noting that she didn’t break up with him.

Tiwa explained that TeeBillz made the announcement while she was still struggling with postpartum after the birth of their son.

She said, “The way our situation happened, he announced it online. I did not break up with him, but I was the one being attacked.

“My baby was just a few months old at that time. My body wasn’t the same because I was dealing with postpartum and depression. Only a few people came to see me. Everyone went to him.

“It got worse after I did an interview to tell my side of the story. People were like, ‘How dare you go and talk? You are a woman, and you are supposed to build the house. It’s your fault.’