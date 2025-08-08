I haven't experienced true love apart from my son - Tiwa Savage

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has revealed she hasn’t felt the depth of true love outside of her bond with her son, Jamil.

During a recent interview, the singer explained that most past relationships, which she once mistook for love, were mere infatuations.

I don't think I've been loved for a very long time. I don't think I've experienced trust love apart from my son. Every time I look back at my relationship, I realise that it wasn't love it was just infatuation. At the time, I thought it was love though, but it wasn't.

Despite having tried multiple times to find a soulmate, Tiwa confessed that she’s yet to find that connection.

I don't think I've experienced that soulmate thing, I've tried over and over again. I don't think love is for me in this lifetime.

In a previous interview on Beat FM, she confessed to once “pulling up at a guy’s house unannounced,” a gesture she calls the boldest thing she's ever done for love.

If I’m into someone, I’m really into that person,” she confessed. Reflecting on the craziest thing she’s ever done for love, she said, “I’ve pulled up at a guy’s house unannounced. I may not be as savage as people think.”

In the same interview, Tiwa described her life as entering a “phoenix era,” which she stressed as her reinvention era

She’s gone through the fire, and I am just getting out of it. It’s like a reinvention. I am coming out stronger in terms of love, heartbreak, just where I am in life.

