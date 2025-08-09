VIDEO: Davido and Chioma's wedding begins with pre-wedding party tagged Havana Night

The highly anticipated wedding between Afrobeats superstar Davido and his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke has officially started.

The wedding tagged Chivido 2025 got off to a grand start as the couple threw a Havana Night-themed pre-wedding party.

Present at the Havana Night party were singers Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, B-red, Davido’s elder sister Sharon, his elder brother Adewale Adeleke and many more.

In clips making the rounds online, Chioma was captured wearing a fairytale white cut-out short dress, while Davido wore a casual outfit with a cowboy hat.

The couple arrived in Miami on Wednesday, August 6, accompanied by their family, close friends, and crew members, to prepare for the wedding.

Recall that following the couple's traditional wedding, which was held in Lagos in June 2024, Davido announced that he would marry Chioma in August, with a white wedding in Miami, Florida.

The traditional wedding, which many tagged Wedding of the Year, had in attendance Lagos and Osun State Governors, Ooni of Ife, billionaire businessmen, and many celebrities.

At the ceremony, Davido told Chioma’s parents his plans for their daughter. The singer promised to protect her, respect her and connect her.

In a recent interview, Davido vowed never to cheat again, noting that he had gone through many ordeals as a result of his philandering ways and, as such, has turned a new leaf.

