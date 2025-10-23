Tyla Joins Glamour’s Women of the Year List: From Johannesburg to Global Icon

South African superstar, Tyla, has been named as one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year, a prestigious recognition celebrating the women redefining culture, creativity, and courage around the world. Every year, Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honour women across industries, from entertainment and activism to science, business, and politics, who’ve made remarkable impacts through their work and voices.

South African superstar, Tyla, has been named as one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year.

The 2025 ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, 30th October at 180 The Strand in London, will once again bring together stars, musicians, activists, and innovators to celebrate the power of sisterhood and solidarity. In previous editions, Glamour has celebrated icons like Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who used her acceptance speech to call out everyday sexism; The Little Mermaid ’s Halle Bailey, who spoke passionately about uplifting the next generation of women; and Pamela Anderson, who reminded audiences of the importance of authenticity in a world obsessed with image. Now, it’s Tyla’s turn to join this lineage of inspiring women.

From Johannesburg to Global Stardom

At just 23, Tyla has become one of the brightest lights in global music. Her sound, a shimmering mix of pop, amapiano , gqom, and Bacardi, has made her an unstoppable force, blending South African rhythm with universal appeal. Following the success of her 2024 self-titled debut album and her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance with the viral hit “Water,” Tyla returned in July 2025 with her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP. The four-track project broke her own streaming record, hitting nearly 1.3 million listens in a single day. READ ALSO: Yung Miami Says Tyla Stole Her Song. Here’s What’s Going On

ADVERTISEMENT

The Glamour Shoot and A Celebration of Style

For her Glamour feature, Tyla served a fashion masterclass. She stunned in a Christopher John Rogers green corseted ensemble, balancing structure and softness. She also wore a Saint Laurent golden-yellow dress for the cover. Other looks included a sultry Stella McCartney black gown, a dreamy Di Piesta wine dress, a Vettese white co-ord, and a romantic Blumarine floral number.

“Ever Since I Could Walk, I Loved to Perform” In her interview, Tyla reflected on how her upbringing in South Africa shaped her artistry. “Yo, ever since I could walk, I loved to dance, I loved to perform,” Tyla says over Zoom from New York. Her aunt, a dancer, taught her to belly dance, and she would often recreate music video moves at school, putting on mini-performances for classmates. “I don’t think I’m the best dancer. It doesn’t always look like the reference, but it will be a Tyla version of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She credits her childhood, filled with improvisation, community, and hustle, for building her resilience. “I feel like I’ve experienced a thousand lives. Every day we were in the grass, in the streets. We would take clothes and sell them on the road, and then go buy sweets. We would scam my neighbours into giving us money so we can have money for school. READ ALSO: 8 Female African Singers Shaping The 2020s With Their Signature Sound

Rooted in South Africa, Resonating with the World

Tyla represents a new wave of South African artists carrying amapiano and other local sounds to the world. She cites DJ Uncle Waffles as one of her inspirations for “really pushing the culture,” and believes the global appeal of South African music lies in its freedom. “I think, growing up in South Africa, music is spiritual to us because there was a time when we weren’t free to express ourselves the way we are now.”

Her WWP EP, which she describes as a “warm-up” for her second studio album, explores that same freedom, both in sound and in spirit. “[Making WWP,] I didn’t feel like I wanted to commit to anything as yet. I wanted to still play around,” she explains. “If the element that represents my first album is water, then the EP is definitely fire.”

On Identity, Style, and Self-Expression

ADVERTISEMENT

As Tyla’s fame grows internationally, she’s also navigating conversations about identity, particularly around how being “coloured” in South Africa holds a different meaning abroad. “I’ve always related to Black Americans. I saw myself in artists like Aaliyah and always looked up to them,” she says thoughtfully. “At first, I was very taken aback, because I was kind of confused. I’ve only known one thing for 23 years of my life; then I got to travel and learn about other cultures… I think it’s beautiful to meet people who are curious to know about how things are back home and to find the things we do have in common.”

Her ability to bridge worlds, musically and culturally, is part of what makes her so magnetic. There’s also her unmistakable style. From Y2K-inspired minidresses and shimmering two-pieces, Tyla has become a Gen-Z fashion muse in her own right. She describes her beauty routine as an extension of her creativity: “I feel the most Tyla when I’m in a protective style, or my natural hair. When I really want to play and feel like a character, that’s when I pull out the lace front.” And of course, her signature brow slit isn’t going anywhere. “If I don’t have a slit in my eyebrow, there’s something wrong. I will find a razor… Don’t do this at home; I’m careful. I’m a professional.”

Tyla’s Glamour recognition feels like a full-circle moment, and it just shows that talent, authenticity, cultural pride, and consistency can take you anywhere. As Glamour honours the women shaping culture in 2025, Tyla stands as an artist and a symbol of what it means to shine on your own terms.