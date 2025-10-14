Bridgerton Season 4: A Masquerade of Love Awaits in 2026

Netflix has officially announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 arriving January 29, 2026, and Part 2 following on February 26, 2026. And this time, the spotlight shines on the charming yet restless Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), whose story promises to be the series’ most magical and most mysterious yet.

A New Love Story

Based on Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, the upcoming season turns the Regency romance world into a shimmering Cinderella-style fairy tale.

Benedict, the free-spirited artist of the Bridgerton clan, has always danced to his own tune. Unlike his siblings, Daphne, Anthony, Colin, and Francesca, he’s in no rush to marry. But that all changes at his mother’s grand masquerade ball, where a mysterious woman in silver captures his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

That woman is Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), a clever and determined maid whose dreams stretch far beyond her station. Their fates collide under the soft glow of chandeliers one night of enchantment that sets the tone for a love story full of disguise, defiance, and discovery.

“It’s a bit of a twist on Cinderella,” says Luke Thompson. “It’s really exciting to weave that magic into the world of Bridgerton; it’s romantic but also deeply human.” For Yerin Ha, who joins the series as Sophie, the role was irresistible: “Sophie immediately faces obstacles: her social status, her emotions, and her independence. She’s constantly fighting to claim her space in a world that’s not built for her.”

The Return of Old Flames and Familiar Faces

Of course, no Bridgerton story would be complete without the rest of London’s most scandalous and beloved social circle. Returning cast members include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Simone Ashley (Kate), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and the inimitable Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

They’re joined by intriguing new faces, including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Isabella Wei as Posy Li, and Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, characters who bring fresh intrigue to the ton.