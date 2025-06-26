Tyla excites fans as she confirms collaboration with Wizkid

Grammy-winning singer Tyla has confirmed that she has recorded a song with Nigerian megastar Wizkid.

She made the revelation in an X interaction with a fan who asked her if the lyrics of the song featured Wizkid.



Confirming the guest verse of the Afrobeats hitmaker, Tyla shared that the song was recorded in 2022.

"Yess, made the song in 2022, freestyled a melody in his hotel room. Me korey prime n vibesss," she said on how the song was made.

This collaboration is the first between the Grammy winners, who are among the stars leading the global exportation of African music.

The song was recorded before she ascended to global stardom with her hit single 'Water' in July 2023.



Before her global fame, Tyla had also collaborated with Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Ayra Starr on the track 'Girl Next Door' released in May 2023.

Ayra Starr and Tyla [Instagram/AyraStarr/Tyla]

Her list of Nigerian collaborations includes Grammy winner Tems, whom she featured on the track 'No 1' of her self-titled debut album. She also appeared on DJ Spinall's 'One Call' alongside Omah Lay.

Her collaboration with Wizkid is a major milestone for the artist, who has revealed that the Nigerian music icon is one of the stars she admires.

Tyla is yet to reveal the release date for the song, which will be her second single of 2025 following the release of 'Bliss' in May.