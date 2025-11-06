Toke Makinwa Is in Her Soft-Glam Mum Era and We’re Obsessed

Toke Makinwa, also known as TokStarr, is a celebrity who has honestly done it all in show business. She began her career as an on-air radio personality on Rhythm 93.7 FM, co-hosting The Morning Drive, and later became a television host for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2012. She has since hosted several television and radio shows, and she has her own popular YouTube talk show, Toke Moments, where she interviews celebrities, socialites, and influencers.

Aside from her thriving media career, Toke Makinwa is widely known for her impeccable fashion sense. Right from when she came out into the public eye as a celebrity years ago till now, she has always been the OG fashion girl who sets trends and consistently makes a statement every time she steps out.

With the recent birth of her baby girl, Yakira Eliana (Yaya), Toke has been serving us gorgeous look after look.

From taking her baby to church for Thanksgiving to her full-blown birthday celebrations as a true Scorpio girl, Toke has given us outfits for days that perfectly reflect this new, exciting phase in her life. We couldn’t be more enthralled by her style journey!

1. The White Dress for Yaya’s Baby Dedication

For her baby’s dedication and thanksgiving service, Toke chose a stunning white gown designed by Bridal Accent, a Nigerian bespoke bridal and occasion wear brand. This dress was a carefully chosen piece that reflected the purity and joy of the occasion. The brand posted that Toke fell in love with their Ocean Collection, and they fused their "Shell top and Marina drapery design" to create a truly unique, sculpted piece.

The off-the-shoulder neckline and draped texture gave the outfit an almost ethereal look. To complete this elegant ensemble at church, Toke wore a chic white fascinator with a delicate veil. This is not the first time Toke has showcased her love for the brand, as she wore a similar white gown by Bridal Accent for a Thanksgiving service earlier in 2024. When she finds a designer she loves, she stays loyal. READ ALSO: All the Times Ayra Starr Has Given Us Major Beauty Inspo

2. The Pink After-Party Dress

When it came time for the dedication reception, Toke switched into her party look, which was a jaw-dropping custom-made pink dress by TUBO , a Nigerian designer renowned for their bridal and bespoke outfits.

This gown was an absolute showstopper. It featured a corset-style design with silver detailing and a one-shoulder ruffle. The real magic, though, was in the lower part of the dress. It had a sparkling cascade of pink and silver fringing that moved beautifully as she walked and celebrated. It was a dazzling outfit choice, and everything you’d expect from a new mum marking such a joyful occasion.

3. The Red Dress in True Scorpio Season Style

Toke rang in her birthday, the start of her birth month, as a proud Scorpio, with a photoshoot featuring a memorable red dress.

This gown was a bold, floor-length number with a high neck at the front and stunning, dramatic ruffles cascading from the back. The colour red matches her fierce and confident persona, while the elegant silhouette speaks to the sophisticated, maternal phase of life she’s embracing. READ ALSO: Lagos Fashion Week 2025: 6 Runway Trends You’ll Be Wearing Next

4. The Brown Boss Blazer

Toke also shared some birthday portraits in a chic, oversized brown suit blazer worn as a mini-dress. This look was all about power dressing with a feminine twist.

The structured shoulders and sharp tailoring contrasted beautifully with the playful, logo-patterned sheer tights underneath. This ensemble screams 'Boss Mum', sophisticated, in charge, and stylish.

5. The Yellow Mini Blazer

Earlier in October, Toke attended the Beauty in the Motherland exhibition, where both of her brands, Toke Makinwa Beauty (for perfumes) and Toke Makinwa Luxury (for bags), had stands. For this event, she chose a stylish pale yellow mini blazer dress. Read my review on three of Toke Makinwa Beauty perfumes .

This light, buttery yellow jacket, cinched at the waist, was the right choice for a daytime exhibition. It was professional yet fashionable, paired with dark tights and heels.

7. The Black Lace Dress for Owambe

No Nigerian celebrity’s fashion recap is complete without a mention of an Owambe look. Toke is wearing a floor-length black lace gown. The black lace is embroidered with gold floral patterns that cover the entire dress, and the gold stands out beautifully against the dark base.

The dress has a flattering sweetheart neckline overlaid with sheer black lace that extends to form elegant long sleeves. The most eye-catching part of the dress is the asymmetrical, draped overskirt. This feature elevates the dress from a simple gown to a statement piece. She completed the look with a cream gele and dainty gold jewellery.