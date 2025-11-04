Ciara Becomes an Iria Maiden in a Custom Tubo Dress Inspired by Ijaw Culture 

Ciara’s Lagos takeover was nothing short of a cultural fashion spectacle. The Grammy-winning artist not only closed the Fruché show at Lagos Fashion Week 2025 in a sculptural red masterpiece but also stunned the internet in a custom Tubo creation that celebrated African heritage through high fashion.

The look in question is a hand-crafted piece by Nigerian luxury designer Sandrah Tubobereni, founder and creative director of TUBỌ . The designer revealed that the dress celebrates the Iria ceremony of the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta, which is an ancient and sacred rite of passage where girls emerge as women.

The exquisite design reimagines the bare-breasted, oil-painted traditional look, translating it into a fully beaded, gold and russet sequined corset-style dress.

"With Ciara’s look, we took that foundation, our ongoing study of the woman’s form, and pushed it further, combining silhouette with story. We introduced George, a textile often tied in ceremonial settings, and layered in symbolic references to the Iria ceremony, where the female body is honoured and adorned in a rite of passage. The result was not just a silhouette, but a statement," Tubo noted in a blog post. For Sandrah Tubobereni, this moment marked yet another defining collaboration in her decade-long journey of fashion designing.

Since founding TUBỌ in 2014, Tubobereni, who traded a corporate career in business development for the art of couture, has built a brand known for its exquisite bridalwear, red carpet pieces, and custom creations worn by stars like Tiwa Savage, Rita Dominic, and Ini Dima-Okojie. Additionally, Ciara’s choice to wear Tubo was intentional. Earlier this year, the singer revealed that a DNA test traced her ancestry back to Benin, a West African nation neighbouring Nigeria. In July 2025, she further strengthened that connection by officially acquiring Beninese citizenship. Her Lagos visit, which included stops at Nike Art Gallery, John Randle Centre, Balogun Market, Koko Beach, and Vaniti Club, felt like a homecoming.