Tiwa Savage says she's still looking for someone's son

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, revealed that she is still looking for Mr Right, aka somebody’s son.

In a recent interview, she joked that her standards have become so specific, she’s practically searching for someone with a private jet and a drama-free life:

I am still looking for someone’s son. I don’t have and I think it’d because I’m looking for specific things. Maybe I need to narrow my search down because what I’m actually looking for is someone who has a private plane, a yacht, someone who doesn’t have baby mama drama because I can't deal. Is that my problem? I don't have time to wait for whole year.

Her advice to other single admirers? Playfully unconventional. She suggested that they tried her interviewer, Shannon’s, mantra.

Listen, if you're still looking for someone's son, this is Shannon's advice, listen to somebody's son thirty times a day for thirty days. By the 31st day you'd get somebody's son but I can't guarantee you what kind of person you're going to get.

This comes after her recent revelation this August, where she admitted she hadn’t experienced genuine love outside the bond with her son Jamil, saying, “Every time I look back at my relationship… it wasn’t love—it was just infatuation.”

She confessed that the soulmate connection she sought seemed unlikely in this lifetime

Earlier, she shared that she’s been avoiding Nigerian men partly because she finds them lacking in romance.

