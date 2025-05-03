They're not romantic - Tiwa Savage discloses reason for avoiding Nigerian men

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about her perception of Nigerian men in a romantic sense.

The ‘Somebody’s Son’ singer, speaking during a recent interview on Thoughts In A Culli, described Nigerian men as “not romantic. “

Although she credited Nigerian men with being charismatic and generous, she insisted that they lack romantic qualities.

She explained that the “lack of romance” is a key reason why she’s been avoiding getting into a relationship with a Nigerian man.

“Nigerian men do have swag but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it. They know how to swag and splash cash but I am not looking for that,” she said.

Note that Tiwa used to be married to a Nigerian man, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, a music executive. They got married in 2013 but divorced in 2018. The marriage produced a son, Jamal.

In December 2024, the singer opened up on the circumstances that led to their divorce, arguing that her ex-husband was to blame.

The songstress explained that at the time, she was struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to their son.

“It was an eye-opener for me and it made me depressed for so long. It got me angry then I became the ‘African Bad Girl’,” she added.

“I thought to myself that after doing everything right I was still attacked. Then I started getting tattoos and wearing short skirts and bikini. I was just wild.”