Tiwa Savage, Funke Akindele, other stars defend Toke Makinwa against 'fake bump' comments

Merely hours after media personality Toke Makinwa shook the internet’s core by announcing her pregnancy, the bad comments from negative Nancy’s followed in her comment section. However, fellow public figures like Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele clapped back on her behalf, particularly to one troll.

On August 13, 2025, following her pregnancy reveal on social media, an Instagram user by the username Ninastitches made a comment, asserting that Makinwa’s baby bump was fake.

“Why do I feel like it is artificial and low key a surrogate but however the f*** I'm feeling congratulations to her," she wrote.

The comment swiftly received backlash from thousands of Instagram users, who slammed her for her insensitive accusations. Among those who called her out were female stars like Tiwa Savage, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham.

Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham were outraged by the comment and replied her in anger.

“Some of you will suffer from your generation till your last generation. E**n oni kuro lori e, aba**a ya**yam,” said Abraham, raining curses on the troll.

Funke Akindele commented, “Olori*u*u*u”

Singer Tiwa Savage took a more peaceful approach and instead begged the troll to delete her comment for the sake of peace.

“You should probably delete your comment. Please just delete,” she urged.

However, the comment was not quickly deleted and stayed up for another few hours, garnering tons of angry reactions from other social media users.