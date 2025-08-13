Toke Makinwa stuns social media with pregnancy announcement

Nigerian Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has surprised fans and followers after revealing that she is expecting her first child, describing the news as “the biggest project of my life” and “the highest calling ever.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post on August 13, 2025, Makinwa posted a video recorded in a beautiful garden, cradling her soon-to-pop baby bump.

In her caption, she reflected on her journey, crediting God for answering her prayers at the perfect time.

You have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut. All that time I was convinced you had forgotten me… but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing and the highest calling.

The On Becoming author and entrepreneur, who has worn many hats in her career — from radio host to TV presenter and brand influencer — said motherhood is her most treasured role yet. “I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all… You get to see me as a mother, I get to raise my own,” she added.

Expressing joy and gratitude to her unborn child, she wrote: “My bug, I cannot wait to meet you… Thank you for choosing me to come through life to be the greatest reflection of God’s grace.”

Filled with shock and happiness, fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

“Jesus 😍😍😍” One fan commented.

I’m overwhelmed with excitement, this is the best news ever…. A huge congratulations to you Tokstar @tokemakinwa may God grant you a very safe and swift

Beautiful 😍😍 Congratulations to my dearest Toke! God is faithful and He always does everything at His own time! Super excited for you hun! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

The announcement comes months after she opened up about not having regrets regarding her singlehood and child-free state.

Speaking on her podcast in March 2025, she said, “Regret is so exhausting; get comfortable with your truth. The hardest thing I could say to myself is, ‘Geez, I am 40, single, and childless.’ I said it, and I did not die! That used to make me almost tear up. But if I am completely honest, if I had gotten married again, I would’ve been divorced again because the lessons just never stop."

“I can look at it and be like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have a child and husband.’ But I can also look at it and say, ‘I am 40, I am a boss, I have built an empire, I am one of the most resounding voices in Africa, and I am not waking up miserable,’” she added.