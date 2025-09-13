Tiwa Savage doesn't like being called the Queen of Afrobeats

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has said she does not like being labeled the 'Queen of Afrobeats', a tag that is often used to describe her in the media.

The 'All Over' singer made known her discomfort with the tag during a recent interview with Apple Music's Ebro.

She explained that although she appreciates the recognition, she is reluctant to accept the title due to the weight of responsibility it entails.

The mother of one noted further that many other talented female artists also deserve recognition.

“Yeah, they call me the Queen of Afrobeats, but there are a lot of us that are Queens,” Tiwa pointed out.

She further explained that she believes the title doesn’t accurately represent the collective contributions of other female artists in the Afrobeats genre.

Although Tiwa says she understands that her status as one of the top female artists in Nigeria may have contributed to her being dubbed with the title, she noted that she doesn’t feel it should be exclusive to her.

Additionally, she explained that she's exceptionally not comfortable accepting the tag because it would require her to maintain a certain level of humility, adding that she does not even think it makes sense to her

“Personally, I don’t like that tag, it’s uncomfortable because I feel like if I start accepting it, I need to be humble, and secondly, it doesn’t make sense to me. So, I don’t accept it,” she said.

