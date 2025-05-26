We need to show each other more love, especially on social media - Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, has urged people to embrace the journey of self-discovery while promoting kindness, especially in the age of social media.
In a recent interview with Dose of Society, the Afrobeats icon expressed concern over how social media distorts reality and feeds insecurity. She advised people to show more love to others and even themselves, adding that social media makes it easy to crumble under the weight of undue pressure.
My message to the world is that we need to show a bit more love. Especially when we look at social media I just look and see things that are make-believe. We all know it's not real, but we're all just putting pressure on ourselves when all we need to do is love a little bit more.
You should know that social media is only a fragment of people's real life, so when you start putting things into perspective I think you'd start appreciating yourself more . Live in the moment more
She also shared the advice she would give to her younger self, emphasising the power of persistence and self-trust.
Figure it out, get up and figure it out. I know you think everyone has the manual to life. The only thing you owe yourself is to wake up , be present and literally try. Even if you fail or win ,you'd figure it out. Nobody has your life, we may have examples and templates and people we look up to but nobody has your exact dreams so figure it out for you. If god wakes me up, I have an opportunity to figure it out.