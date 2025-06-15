Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage added a bit more excitement for fans during her performance at a concert in the UK with how she reacted when she spotted her old English teacher in the crowd.

The multi-award-winning singer did the sweetest thing while performing at the Little Simz’ Meltdown Festival show in London when she stepped off the stage to meet up with the man who taught her English in school many years ago.

Tiwa Savage wasted no time in pausing her performance to go and greet her old teacher personally, and the sweet moment was captured on video.

On spotting the man who looked like he was in his late 60s, Tiwa paused her performance, stepped down from the stage and walked up to him to give him a big hug.

They had a brief chat, which excited the fans and got them screaming, with many lucky ones seated around the man taking full advantage by getting close-up pictures and videos of the Afrobreats superstar.

Tiwa Savage was in the news earlier this weekend for a reason that is not as exciting as the one at her London performance.

The mother of one was in the news after her estranged husband, Tee Billz, called out her manager, Vanessa, for overbooking her so much that she doesn't get to spend time with their son, Jamal.