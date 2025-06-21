Why I don’t want my son to do music - Tiwa Savage opens up

Nigerian afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has admitted that she wouldn’t advise her son, Jamal, to follow in her footsteps and do music.

The mother of one disclosed this while speaking about motherhood and career challenges in an exclusive interview on Afrobeats Intelligence, hosted by Joey Akan.

Speaking about her son’s potential interest in music, Tiwa said she wouldn’t want him to follow in her footsteps, citing the industry’s high demands and low success rates. She also expressed concerns about the mental and financial strain artists often face.

On the challenges artists face in the industry, especially when it comes to staying relevant, Tiwa admitted that it is challenging to sustain a successful career even after landing hits.

She said, “The rate of success is very slim, not only that, if you’re blessed to [have hits], your life span, it might not be, 10 years. It might not even be five years, so it’s even harder to sustain a career and to be lucrative. Mentally, as well, imagine being an artist and you’re not really making as much as people think you are but you have to live like you are.”

Tiwa Savage (Stephen Tayo for the New York Times)

The award-winning singer also spoke about how difficult it is to balance her career and family life. She referenced the lockdown when her home studio blurred the lines between work and family time.

She revealed that she often worked late into the night, limiting the time she had to spend with her son.

“During lockdown, I had a studio (at home) and I was actually trying to learn how to record myself and then I realised that I was always there. 2 a.m. in the morning, and sometimes I’m not even recording, I’m just listening to music, watching something,” she recounted.

“Initially I was not spending time with my son especially, and it wasn’t good for me ‘cos I couldn’t separate work from home ‘cos work was in my home. And I didn’t like that; I wanted to be able to leave work and come home, I wanted to be able to separate work from home, especially for my son.”

Tiwa also reflected on the pressure she faced in the early days of her career when people wanted her to fit into a specific mould by branding her “African Rihanna.”

She also recounted the scepticism her style of blending R&B and Afrobeats faced with some labels doubting its commercial viability.