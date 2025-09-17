Tiwa Savage and her mystery Man: The challenge of balancing private and public life

Tiwa Savage is in the headlines again after opening up about her past relationship with an undisclosed celebrity, stating that the man did not want to go public with her. This experience highlights one of the major challenges of balancing private and public life.

Tiwa Savage and her mystery man

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage was just on the Joe Budden Podcast where she recounted dating a public figure who wanted their relationship to be private.

“I am a public figure and he is as well. He told me he didn’t want us to go public," she narrated.

The award-winning star shared that even when they are at the same event, her then-famous partner was interacting with other ladies in a manner that was blatantly disrespectful.

ADVERTISEMENT

She narrated, “We might be at the same event, and he’s probably talking, laughing, even touching other ladies while still looking at me like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m just doing it so they won’t suspect,’ and I couldn’t say anything. It was happening right in front of me.”

For Tiwa Savage, the issue wasn’t that her partner wanted to make their romantic relationship private; her gripe was the length he was willing to go to convince the public that he was single.

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected, the viral clip has generated massive reactions from fans and observers who attempted to guess the mystery famous man while also weighing in on the dynamics of romantic relationships between famous people.

I do not work with Mekka anymore - Tiwa Savage announces split from manager

One observer was particularly sympathetic to the singer’s plight, especially since she has previously shared her unluckiness with romantic relationships.

“I listened to that interview, and what I got is that fame really costs a lot. She even said she has to date down. You can tell she just wants to be happy, but because she has money, the men with more are either married or not what she wants. So she keeps dating down and still gets played. It felt sad listening to her. Fame really comes with a price.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Capital Xtra, Tiwa Savage revealed that she made a mistake dating down “I used to make mistakes, dating down, saying I don’t care if you’re not making money, it’s just love. But now, I think I need someone who just has money. I think I’m at that point now. Love is really nice, but you can judge me for wanting a wealthier person if you want,” she told the host Zeze Millz about her experience of ignoring economic status in finding love.

Romance and Fame: Why celebrities prefer to keep their relationship hidden

It’s no longer surprising that many celebrities prefer to keep their romantic life as private.



In some cases, like that of Tiwa Savage’s famous partner, these celebrities even pose as single just to maintain a desired public perception.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, award-winning singer Chike explained that it made no sense for him to commit himself to a romantic relationship because that would invariably lead to a loss of a ton of his female fans.

This is likely the same for other male celebrities who can’t risk losing the love and attention of their female fans. Hence, even when they enter romantic relationships, they are compelled to keep up the act to cater to their branding.

Others consider romantic relationships a distraction from their career. The massive public attention sometimes takes a toll on the relationship and also shapes the perception of their career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, some celebrities have dated in the public eye and gone on to enjoy a beautiful union. At any rate, choosing to make a romantic relationship private or public is a personal decision.