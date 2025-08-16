Marriage is a stupid step to take - Singer Chike

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike Osebuka, more popularly known as Chike, has said he considers the idea of getting married as “a stupid step.”

The 32-year-old singer, who said this during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on his WithChude podcast, also said he has no plans to get married at the moment.

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married, that’s my opinion,” he said.

Although Chike is known for his soulful and love-themed music, he said that financial stability, not love, is what his happiness is tied to.

ALSO READ: Fans left confused as singer Chike poses with mystery woman in new post

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money. This is not even canal, I won’t lie to you, I like money. I want money,” he noted.

Chike went on to narrate how he came to settle for music as a career, revealing that he never envisioned himself making music for a living much earlier in his life.

He revealed that music only became a thing for him after he completed his University education.

He said, “I would say maybe right after my university, I knew music is what I’ll do for a living.

“I won’t say I knew before, to be honest, because I just used to sing and disturb everybody around me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer further recounted the early part of his career when he struggled financially and had to take acting jobs to make ends meet.

He said, “It was a tough part, I even had to start acting for like two years.”

Recall that in 2022, the ‘Boo of the Booless’ hitmaker revealed that he had never uttered the words “I love you”. He explained that the phrase makes him feel “vulnerable.”

“I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and disappear. Happy I get to sing it though,” he said.