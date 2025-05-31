Controversial Nigerian singer Darlington Darlington , popularly known as Speed Darlington, is at risk of facing legal action from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) after refusing to honour the agency’s official invitation to answer questions about a viral video in which he claimed to have had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

NAPTIP summoned Darlington last Wednesday in a letter addressed to him and signed by the agency’s Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha.

The agency had asked the singer to appear at its Abuja head office at 09:00 am on Friday, but according to Punch, NAPTIP officials have confirmed that he didn’t show up.

However, confirming Darlington’s no-show and NAPTIP’s possible next action, an agency official who asked not to be named said, “As of now, we are still waiting. If we don’t see him, we will take action based on the notice issued. The last paragraph is very clear.”

Note that the agency had declared in the invitation letter that it would not hesitate to take legal action against Darlington if he failed to honour its invitation.

“Please, be informed that your cooperation is critical to ensuring a fair and thorough enquiry into the matter and failure to honour this invitation may result in further legal action,” the letter stated.

Yet another NAPTIP official who spoke on the condition of anonymity also disclosed that the agency had not received any form of communication or explanation from Darlington regarding his absence.

He said, “We issued a statement summoning him to appear in our office today at 09:00 am. It is evening now and we are still waiting. Maybe he had a delayed flight. He has not communicated officially with us.

“Immediately, he released that viral video, and people started tagging us. They tagged the Lagos State Government. They called our Lagos zonal commander to say that they could not establish that the offence was committed in Lagos because they have jurisdiction only within Lagos.

“They now said they will refer the case to us because we have a national reach. They called our Lagos Commander, who gave them our email address here. So, they escalated the matter.”

NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Adekoye Vincent, said the agency’s Director-General, Binta Bello, has taken a personal interest in the matter and is closely monitoring it due to its gravity and implications for minors' rights.

Adekoye said, “We are concerned. Our DG is seriously concerned. She’s monitoring the situation by the hour. Why? It’s an issue that borders on a minor, the human rights of the minor, and sexual abuse. Anything could have happened to that girl.

“He was not under duress. It was an admission. Look at what he released yesterday: a video saying that if he had known that this 15-year-old would generate this, he would have gone for a 12-year-old.”

Asked if the agency would apprehend Darlington or hand him over to the police, Adekoye said, “His failure to appear will ensure that we know what to do within the law.