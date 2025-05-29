Further trouble for Speed Darlington as NAPTIP summons him over confession of alleged rape of 15-year-old girl

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) has summoned controversial singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, following his controversial admittance of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

The body revealed the summons via their social media handles on May 29, 2025, stating that the singer is expected to appear Friday, May 30, 2025, at their headquarters in Abuja.

Mr. Darlington Okoye (AKA Speed Darlington) is urged to respond to the official invitation issued on May 28, 2025, regarding a viral video and others in which he admitted to sexually abusing a minor. Failure to respond may lead to further action.

You are hereby invited to appear in person for an interview as regards the alleged actions on Friday, 30th May, 2025, by 9 a.m. at the NAPTIP Headquarters: 2028 Dalaba Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, FCT.

Darlington incurred the wrath of Nigerians after his recent Instagram livestream went viral. During the live, he began to share his past experience and alleged that he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at an unnamed hotel.



He then claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter and he had to pay the hotel staff ₦2,000 to have the sheets changed.

Following the severe backlash, the singer took to his social media to address the situation, claiming that he only said what he said to drive numbers for his new song.

Fans, followers, have been upset at me for making a video saying that I fucked a 15 year old. This video is for all of you, I'm an artiste and I need controversy to eat. If your name isn't relevant, you don't get booked, simple. Nobody books someone who isn't trending and I have a new song and the song is about sex.