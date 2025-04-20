‘I used juju,’ Portable admits as Speed Darlington shades Burna Boy over N20m gift

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Badmus Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted to Speed Darlington’s allegation that he defeated him in their celebrity boxing match with the help of ‘juju’ (black magic).

In a video posted on social media hours after the fight, Speedy insisted that Portable must have been aided by juju to beat him.

“I don’t know what exactly happened, maybe it was the juju that Portable brought. I wasn’t tired, but my hand got dislocated,” Speedy had said.

However, reacting to the allegation, Portable admitted that he used juju to win the fight. The Zazoo Zeh singer, therefore, challenged Speedy to do the same.

He said, “I am not a loser, I am a winner. He [Speed Darlington] is saying I used juju. Yes, na juju, go find your own juju.

“My fans, God bless you. Thank you for your support.”

Meanwhile, Speedy has reacted to Burna Boy’s gift of N20 million to Portable for defeating him in the celebrity boxing match.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Sunday, Speedy threw shades at Burna, calling the Grammy winner his enemy and accusing him of keeping tabs on him to stay up to date with his progress.

Calling Burna ‘Long Face’ like he did during their previous confrontation over defamation allegations, Speedy said the Afrobeats singer has been ignoring his page.