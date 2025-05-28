I need controversy - Speed Darlington breaks silence after rape allegations

Nigerian artiste Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, has found himself in hot water after his recent livestream went viral where he claimed to have had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. Now he has come out to clear the air, claiming that it was all a ploy for social media attention to sell his new song.

The controversial singer took to social media to clarify, stating that he was not being honest and only said that to generate controversy.

Fans, followers have been upset at me for making a video saying that I fucked a 15 year old. This video is for all of you, I'm an artiste and I need controversy to eat. If your name isn't relevant, you don't get booked, simple. Nobody books someone who isn't trending and I have a new song and the song is about sex.

He claimed that his alleged confession was only for the purpose of selling his new track amid the controversy that would follow.

This is my genre, I don't do Christian music so when I drop songs about sex I need content to push it. That's what I was doing so don't give it more light than it's supposed to have, okay?

If any of you are offended, apologies. If a million people want to be artistes you have to stand out and you have to be controversial, yes. That's what you see me doing in the video. Selling my market and that's all it is, I hope you all understand.