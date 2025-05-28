Here's a complete timeline of Speed Darlington's minor abuse allegations

Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has once again courted public attention.

This time, he has attracted the wrath of Nigerians on social media for a circulating video in which he stated he had allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

The origin: Instagram Live

The video, which has now gone viral, originated from his Instagram account.

The Arondizuogu-born musician took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 to host a Live session.

As he began to share his past experiences during the session, he reached a point where he narrated an incident in which he was involved.

According to him, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at an unnamed hotel.

He then claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter and he had to pay the hotel staff ₦2,000 to have the sheets changed.

The aftermath: Nigerians, Lagos State react

The video received attention immediately as Nigerians took to their various social media platforms to condemn the singer for his alleged confession on Instagram Live.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) also reacted to the video clip. They wrote on X:

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). @naptipnigeria.

Not the first time: A resurfaced video

Shortly after, a video clip from 2022 resurfaced. It shows Speed Darlington during a Live session on his Instagram page while a woman was expressing her anger at him outside his apartment for an incident that allegedly involved a 16-year-old girl.

The latest: NAPTIP investigation, Speed Darlington's apology

In their latest post on X, The NAPTIP Cybercrime Response Team has revealed that investigations into the Instagram live video and other videos made by Speed Darlington have commenced.

They further reiterated that NAPTIP is "committed to a world where children are safe and free from all forms of violence."

Speed Darlington, in a follow-up video on his Instagram page, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, has now apologised to the public, saying that his narration about the alleged sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on his Instagram Live was because he needs controversy to promote his latest song.

In his words:

All my followers pissed off about the video I recorded in which I spoke about me sleeping with a 15-year-old, I am an artist. I need controversy to eat.

If you are not trending, you are not getting booked. Simple! Nobody is booking something that is not trending. I have a new song now. The song is talking about f#ck this, f#ck that. This is my genre. I do not perform Christian music.

When I dropped my song, I needed f#ck contents to push it,. That is what I was doing. Don’t give it more like than it is supposed to have. If any of you are offended, it’s alright. Apologies.