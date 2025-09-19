Pulse Weekly Rundown: Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement, other major celebrity news this week

It has been another busy week in the celebrity world. From new beginnings to confrontations to personal revelations and confessions, here are some of the news you might’ve missed.

Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

The long-rumored pregnancy has finally been made official. Cardi B, in a televised interview with Gayle King, confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi’s announcement, though expected, made worldwide headlines and garnered reactions across social media.



Her pregnancy comes amid the ongoing divorce proceedings with ex-husband rapper Offset, and one year into her relationship with Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Spyro pops the big question

Spyro made headlines on September 19, 2025, by revealing his engagement to his heartrob.



He shared that their love story began unexpectedly in a Lagos club back in March 2024. The singer expressed excitement about the future and gratitude that she accepted his proposal.

Seyi Shay Opens Up About Grief and Industry Burnout

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay opened up about how the death of her mentor, Sound Sultan, in July 2021 deeply impacted her both emotionally and musically.



According to her, the late musical icon was her friend, guide, and father figure, and his loss left her with a deep emotional vacuum. The loss, combined with her pregnancy and concerns about the toxicity of the music industry, pushed her to take a break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound Sultan’s death made me lose interest in music – Seyi Shay

Tiwa Savage Speaks Out on “Disrespectful” Hidden Relationship

During a recent podcast interview, singer Tiwa Savage narrated her relationship with a fellow celebrity who wanted to keep things a secret, and how it left her emotionally damaged.

She said the man insisted they keep things low-key, yet behaved publicly in ways that felt disrespectful: flirting, touching other women, then telling her it was just to throw people off.



She emphasised that her issue was not privacy, but the lack of respect and having to stay silent. Her revelation shocked the fans and observers who commented that even accomplished, famous women aren't immune to the complexities of modern love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Trump for helping to take the heat off Hollywood and its annual gala

Jimmy Kimmel Live gets suspended indefinitely over comments on Charlie Kirk’s murder

One of the most shocking news this week was the indefinite suspension of Late Night show host Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after 17 years of hosting the show.

His suspension came after a monologue where he joked that MAGA supporters (Trump supporters) were “desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The backlash escalated when the FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, threatened regulatory action and warned of consequences over what were described as misleading statements. RoxStar Media’s affiliates, Nexstar and Sinclair, pulled the show from their lineups, citing objections to his comments.

Late-night hosts including Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and former host David Letterman have condemned the decision, calling it a dangerous suppression of free speech.

Interior Designer Amake Obasi allegedly defrauds Rema of ₦287M

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats star Rema is currently embroiled in a controversy after interior designer Amaka Obasi (Ardeb Lifestyle Company) accused his team of using the police to intimidate her over a ₦287M contract.

The case centers on an agreement made in April 2023. Obasi allegedly received ₦287 million upfront but is accused of failing to complete the work, leaving furniture undelivered, and transferring funds into another account.