In a pre-taped interview with Gayle King that aired September 17, 2025, the rapper confirmed the growing whispers, saying she’s in a “good space,” feels “strong, very powerful,” and excited about balancing her career while creating life.

She revealed the baby is due before her upcoming tour launches in February 2026.

Cardi B is already a mother to three kids; Kulture, Wave, and Blossom from her previous marriage to Offset, while Diggs has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Their relationship has been under public scrutiny since rumors first began in late 2024, especially as it came amid her messy split from ex-husband Offset. Cardi says she chose to keep her pregnancy private at first—for reasons both personal and professional.

Below is a detailed look at the timeline of their relationship so far: from early speculation to public appearances, and finally, this pregnancy announcement.

Late 2024: Rumors of a new romance

Reports first surfaced in late 2024 that Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs were seeing each other. At the time, the rapper was fresh out of her marriage to Offset, and whispers about a new relationship quickly grabbed attention online.

May 5, 2025 — Met Gala after-party sighting

Cardi and Diggs fueled dating speculation after they were spotted arriving at the Met Gala after-party within seconds of each other. Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, the sighting was enough to spark conversation about their status.

May 12, 2025 — Courtside PDA at Knicks playoff game

Just a week later, the pair practically confirmed the rumors when they sat courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game in Madison Square Garden. Cameras caught Cardi leaning on Diggs during the game, and the photos went viral, making it one of their first big public moments together.

June 1, 2025 — Hard launch on Instagram

The couple went Instagram official on June 1 when Cardi posted a photo of herself and Diggs gazing into each other’s eyes while on the deck of a yacht. This post was broadly taken by fans and media as confirmation that their relationship was now public.

June 24, 2025 — The French castle surprise

In late June, Diggs surprised Cardi by renting out a “real castle” in France for them. Cardi shared a tour on her Instagram Stories, showing off the grandeur — from a chandelier-adorned dining hall to a historical bathroom, an indoor pool, a lavish bedroom with blue curtains, and more. She expressed that Diggs arranged this after she once mentioned she never got to visit the Palace of Versailles during past European trips. In her words, “Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle.”

July-September 2025 — Pregnancy rumors grow

As summer progressed, rumours that Cardi was pregnant picked up steam. Fans and paparazzi pointed to her cautious appearance at public events, her frequent gesturing toward her stomach, and the narratives building on social media, though she had not yet confirmed anything.

September 17, 2025 — Pregnancy confirmed