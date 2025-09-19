Interior Designer Miss Amaka Obasi attempted to defraud Rema of ₦287M, Lawyer alleges

Afrobeats star Rema has come under fire after reports emerged alleging that he sent the Nigerian Police after a young woman he hired to renovate his residence.



The singer’s lawyers have now released a statement to set the record straight and deny the allegations of harassment.

The controversy began when interior designer Amaka Obasi accused the singer of using police to intimidate and harass her over a contractual dispute.

According to her, she was engaged to furnish Rema’s new residences, but disagreements over payment and project execution escalated into legal and public confrontations. Screenshots of petitions and alleged police involvement quickly circulated on social media.

In a statement released late Thursday, Rema’s Lawyers denied any wrongdoing and rejected claims that Rema harassed Miss Obasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement, signed by Richard Adama, ESQ of O&O Legal Practitioners, claimed that Miss Obasi conspired with Rema’s former personal assistant to defraud and overcharge the musician, while not sticking to the stipulated project timelines.

"Subsequent inquiries and investigations into Ms. Amaka Obasi’s repeated failure to deliver the project within the agreed timelines revealed that she conspired and acted in concert with our Client’s former personal assistant, to deliberately and grossly inflate the prices of materials, services, and labour purportedly required for the project, all while delivering substandard work."

The statement alleged that Obasi was previously arrested and released on bail but did not comply with the conditions set, leading to her recent arrest.

"Following her arrest, Ms. Obasi was granted bail subject to specific and clear conditions, which she willfully failed to comply with.



This breach necessitated her subsequent rearrest by the Nigeria Police Force, and she is presently in lawful custody while investigations continue.



This matter remains under investigation by the relevant authorities, and steps are being taken to ensure that the law runs its full course against all persons found culpable."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that the case had indeed been reported, noting that investigations are ongoing and urging both parties to allow due process to take its course.

So far, Rema is speaking through his lawyers, and his focus remains on his recently released single ‘Fun,’ on which he restates his desire to have fun while passively dismissing allegations of a possible beef with Afrobeats star Omah Lay.