Nigerian singer Spyro has announced that he is officially off the market and set to tie the knot with his boo.

On September 19, 2025, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner took to Instagram to share the big news with his fans, posting photos from the romantic moment with his fiancée, Janet Atom.

In a heartfelt caption, Spyro recounted how their love story began, revealing that they met in a club.

"On the 30th of March 2024 my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place at exactly 2:48am. I met the answer to my prayers @_callme_njure in a Lagos club while at work and from then till now I have lived every single day a very happy man. Thank you for saying YES my sweet J. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The news has expectedly generated cheerful reactions from well-wishers and fans who are excited about the prospect of another celebrity wedding.



The singer’s heartthrob, Janet, is a make-up artist based in Lagos State, and a quick look through her social media shows that she is well-travelled and shares the same Christian values as Spyro.

Spryo, who is popular for his hit singles, has been vocal about his faith and the type of woman he wants to be with.



In a 2024 interview on Drip Check, Spyro expressed the challenges of finding love as a famous person. It appears that the singer has finally found the love he craves, and his announcement captures just how much it means to him.

It’s Raining Celebrity Weddings in 2025

Spyro’s engagement is the latest in a series of celebrity unions in 2025. Recently, Musician Mr Eazi and Actress Temi Otedola tied the knot in a lavish wedding. Davido and his wife Chioma also held their lavish white wedding in Miami, with billionaires, politicians, and celebrities gracing the event.