PHOTOS: Actress Chizzy Alichi welcomes 1st child after 5-years of marriage

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to social media to share her pre-maternity pictures as she welcomes her first child.

The actress and her husband, Ugochukwu Chike-Mbah, got married in December 2020.

On Friday, April 25, Chizzy flooded her official Instagram page with her pre-maternity pictures, exposing her baby bump for all to see. She captioned the pictures, “He made everything beautiful in its time, Ecclesiastes 3:11,” hinting at the birth of her first child.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop, however, confirmed the good news in his congratulatory post as he wrote;

“Nollywood actress @chizzyalichi puts to bed Heavens and earth are rejoicing as our Nollywood diva puts to bed wow wow.”

Actress Anita Joseph also joined in to congratulate her colleague on the good news.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita rejoiced with her colleague, saying she couldn’t contain her joy. She noted how God makes things beautiful in His own time, expressing gratitude to Him.

She wrote;

“Oh Lord, I can’t contain my Joy,

"@chizzyalichi. Congrats baby

"In his Time in his Time, He makes all things Beautiful.

"ah Jesus OMEKA Nna ya”

"Great News everywhere, Jesus Igwe. Thank you, Lord. We are Grateful, Shalom.

"Just like this song said.

"WAIT “There’s an answer he wants you to get.

"Chizzy, you got it, Hallelujah.”

Actress Mercy Johnson has similarly congratulated Chizzy. On her part, she recalled crying when the actress told her she was pregnant. Congratulating her on her new journey, Mercy said that she is full of joy.

“Finally, I can talk. When my Chizzy told me months ago that she was pregnant, I just started crying. Awesome God, indeed. My joy is full, my baby @chizzyalichi. Congratulations, sweetheart. My respect to Sir.”

Chizzy has since returned to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love she’s been getting from her colleagues.

In an Instagram post, Chizzy affirmed that her life is a testament to her appreciation for everyone's love. She expressed how blessed she was as she prayed for God’s blessings on them.

She wrote, “My life is indeed a testimony

“I love and appreciate everyone. The love is massive

“I’m so blessed, and I pray that the good Lord will meet you at the point of your own need; amen.