Actors are being forced to be content creators online - Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has expressed frustration over the increasing pressure on actors to maintain a strong social media presence, stating that it is now being tied to their chances of getting cast in films.
During her recent sit-down on the Running Lines Podcast, she lamented how the industry has shifted towards requiring actors to create online content to promote their work.
"Now they're forcing actors to be social media content creators. It's now like, 'You see that dance? You must dance on the internet.' Why?" she asked.
It's like they're forcing everyone so if you're not an actor with a social media presence, you're not going to be cast because you need to sell the film. That shouldn't be my job! Like, how many times do you see Keanu Reeves when he's not on your screen as an actor?
Her statement has sparked a heated debate online, with reactions split between those who agree with her and those who argue that social media is now a necessary tool for career growth.
See reactions below:
They are forcing themselves..nobody asked them and even if people ask them to,they can say NO.
Business owners started this. The competition was so loud, they started making a mess of things because sponsored ad can't do it again as they have contributed to the inflation of it all.😂
Not only actors, even business owner. Why must I dance before I reach my target audience?
Unfortunately, thats the demand of the world today. Thats the market positioning. Will another actor market the film you are in? Aside marketing the film its showing your act too and marketing yourself. Best you can do is add it to your charges.
Do you really understandhow these things works sha, if you got a movie for yourself then you have to go as far as you can in pushing it on this space, Algorithm favors who pushes, so your movie can sell.
Times have changed, you have to evolve with the times if not you’ll most likely be left behind