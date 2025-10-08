Offset Cheated On Cardi B, But Not With Saweetie

Offset admitted to cheating on his estranged wife, Cardi B, in a recent interview on Keke Palmer’s “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, but denied long-standing rumours that his infidelity involved rapper Saweetie.

While appearing on the podcast, the rapper, who was formerly a member of the famous rap group Migos, opened up about the issues in his marriage to Cardi B, acknowledging that he made poor choices that ultimately led to their split.

I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out. That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin. I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I'm a grown man.

Cheating Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B and Offset’s famous marriage was plagued by cheating allegations, which initially led her to file for a divorce in 2020, but she called it off to give her marriage another chance. The second attempt at making it work ended in July 2024 when Cardi B ultimately filed for divorce in a highly publicised split.

In September 2025, Cardi B slammed Offset during a series of Instagram live sessions, stressing that he cheated on her multiple times throughout their 7-year marriage, even with people with whom she didn’t like.

I made you look good; f**k you! I don't care about the b****s you f**k. I don't want to see it because you were going to f**k them anyway, and all you gotta do is get drunk.

Girls are going to throw themselves at you for 2 thousand; they gotta survive out here. You be telling me, 'Oh, now I'm going to f**k your opps. ' Okay, you were going to do that regardless; these girls are hungry and we're in a recession, I don't care.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also accused him of holding up the divorce proceedings by refusing to sign the papers. While speaking to fans about her new album on X, Cardi B shared that she was still legally married to Offset despite currently being pregnant with a child for her boyfriend, NFL player Steffon Diggs. She accused the father of her three children of holding up divorce proceedings with his obnoxious demand for spousal support and one of her properties.

Offset Cheated, but not with Saweetie

Offset’s comments come after years of speculation surrounding his faithfulness during his marriage to Cardi B, with fans repeatedly linking him to singer Saweetie, the ex-girlfriend of his Migos bandmate Quavo.

However, in the same interview, Offset shut down those rumours once and for all, stressing that his fallout with Quavo had nothing to do with Saweetie.

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t play those games. We don’t do that. It was a weird thing. That’s not true at all.