Offset requests spousal support from Cardi B in messy divorce

The divorce between hip-hop power couple Cardi B and Offset is getting more dramatic, as new reports confirm that Offset is seeking spousal support from his estranged wife.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former Migos member filed for joint custody of their children; Kulture, Wave, and their newborn girl, and is requesting that Cardi B provide financial support as part of their divorce settlement.

The reports also state that Offset also asked the court to handle legal fees fairly between both parties.

Fans are shocked

While the filing does not specify the exact amount Offset is requesting, the move has shocked fans who have followed the couple’s rollercoaster relationship over the years.

Social media has been ablaze with reactions, with some fans expressing surprise that Offset, who is a successful rapper in his own right and a member of Migos, is asking for support from Cardi B, whose net worth is estimated to be significantly higher.

Not the couple's first breakup rodeo

The couple, who secretly married in 2017, have had multiple public breakups and reconciliations often making headlines for cheating scandals, lavish gifts, and public declarations of love. However, this latest development suggests that reconciliation may no longer be on the table.

Cardi previously filed for divorce in 2020 but called it off shortly after. Now, with legal documents in motion again.

Has Cardi B responded?