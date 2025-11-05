Afrobeats star Odumodublvck is now facing a legal challenge that ironically mirrors one of his most famous lyrics. In his hit track 'Industry Machine,' the rapper declared, “They been dey find me for court all along...” That boast has now become reality. The rapper, known for his unapologetic style, has been officially summoned by an Abuja court.

The summons follows a complaint of alleged criminal intimidation filed by a key figure in the Nigerian music industry. As first reported by The Cable Lifestyle, the development places a serious legal cloud over one of Afrobeats’ fastest-rising stars.

Chocolate City Executive Takes Legal Action

According to multiple reports, the case was initiated by Olayinka Osagie Onobun, Head of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Chocolate City Music, one of Nigeria’s most respected labels. This is a formal legal matter, not merely industry gossip or an online dispute.

In the petition presented before the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja, Mr. Onobun alleges that Odumodublvck, whose real name is Tochukwu Ojogwu, used social media to intimidate him. The complaint cites a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), claiming they were intended “to cause fear” and threaten “injury to his person.”

Presiding Magistrate Farida Ibrahim issued a summons on November 3, ordering the rapper to appear in court on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to respond to the charges.

This is not the first time Odumodublvck has faced legal scrutiny. He is currently involved in a separate civil suit before the Abuja High Court, where he is accused of assault and battery.

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that entertainer and photographer Levi Ogbogiri, known professionally as Kraziecent, alleges that the rapper attacked him during a public event in December 2024, destroying his iPhone 15 Pro Max in the process.

Ogbogiri is seeking compensation for medical costs, reputational damage, and a public apology. That hearing is scheduled for November 26, 2025.

The Bigger Picture: Image, Feuds, and Fallout

Odumodublvck’s rapid rise has been closely tied to his “Big Kala” persona, a defiant and unfiltered character that resonates with fans who see him as raw and authentic.

His success has attracted global attention and partnerships with Native Records and Def Jam.

However, the current legal battle unfolds amid a broader and highly publicised feud within Nigeria’s hip-hop community.

Odumodublvck has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Chocolate City rapper Blaqbonez, trading diss tracks and public jabs over industry influence and credibility.

The tension has spread beyond music. The rapper has also exchanged words with Blaqbonez’s manager, Morin Oluwatobi.

He also publicly criticised Chocolate City co-founder and rap legend Jude “MI” Abaga, accusing him of hypocrisy. While rivalries are common in the industry, this escalation into a criminal case marks a serious turn.

In response to mounting scrutiny, Odumodublvck recently addressed his followers on X, denying a violent disposition and positioning himself as focused on growth.

“I AM A PEACEFUL MAN. I HAVE LEARNT FROM MY PAST MISTAKES. I WILL NOT BE DRAWN INTO PHYSICAL VIOLENCE AGAIN. MY FOCUS IS ON THE MUSIC. EVERYTHING ELSE IS A DISTRACTION,” he wrote.

