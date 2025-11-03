Odumodublvck Addresses Allegations of Physical Violence Amid Blaqbonez Feud

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has broken his silence following weeks of controversy surrounding his ongoing public feud with fellow artist Blaqbonez.

In a heartfelt statement released on Monday, November 3, the INDUSTRY MACHINE crooner addressed accusations of physical aggression and the growing online backlash that has engulfed both stars. He described the ordeal as “deeply personal” and “painful,” insisting that the situation had been “twisted into something it is not.”

Odumodu Blvck reveals he would like to feature Drake and J Hus

For days, social media had buzzed with speculation after reports surfaced of a confrontation between the two rappers’ camps. While neither side directly confirmed a physical altercation, fans, blogs, and even industry insiders weighed in escalating the tension to one of the most talked-about celebrity rifts of the year.

The Full Statement

Taking to his official page on X (formerly Twitter), Odumodublvck shared a lengthy statement that read:

“The past few weeks have been heavy. My friends and I have been painted in terrible lights, and a deeply personal and painful situation has been twisted into something it is not. For over a year, someone close to me has been subjected to ongoing online abuse, threats, and personal violations, and at different points, efforts were made to amplify that abuse. Watching that play out publicly has been difficult, especially as false narratives and targeted attacks continued.

“Throughout this ordeal, I tried to resolve things the right way. I reached out privately to people with the power and influence to intervene, including label heads, executives, and industry leaders. I believed they would do what was right. But no one helped. Many chose to protect their interests, their artists, and their investments instead of standing up for the truth. When it became clear that no one would protect her, I felt compelled to step in. These actions were not driven by ego or pride, but by anger, frustration, and the need to defend someone I care about who had been tormented for far too long while everyone looked away.

“This issue has now been twisted to look like a ‘rap beef,’ a move to service someone’s career. I said it last year, even when tensions were low, that this is not a rap beef. It’s a personal matter that has been exploited for clout. Reducing a person’s hurt to entertainment is not only insensitive but deeply disrespectful.

“I have always stood for honesty and accountability. I’ve called out those I once respected because when it mattered most, they chose silence. That is not leadership. That is not character.

“At the end of the day, you can decide if your hate for me outweighs your sense of justice. The matter has been addressed, and I have chosen not to revisit it. My focus now is on peace, closure, and moving forward.”

Odumodublvck’s latest statement signals an attempt to close the chapter publicly.

How Fans Reacted

The statement has since gone viral across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with thousands of reactions pouring in. Social media users also pointed out his reference to “someone close” who had endured “ongoing online abuse,” fuelling speculation about the real root of the conflict. Some fans claimed it referenced a personal relationship that had become entangled with his musical career, though Odumodublvck made no direct mention of Blaqbonez in the post.

One user @suvie_writes wrote: “Hmmm. I hope whoever was hurt is okay and I hope the perpetrator gets what’s coming for them. But you could have simply addressed it like this from the start and mention names, instead of trying to do it from a song.”

Another user @JonadabLucky wrote: “No be rap beef buh you drop diss track ehn bros.”

One other user @leozingiz commented: “It’s not a rap beef but you dropped a diss track first. It’s not a rap beef but in the diss track you spoke about him not being the king of hip hop.You made it a rap beef!!!!!”

@Yemihazan wrote: “INDUSTRY MACHINE WEY DEY APOLOGIZE? I AM DISAPPOINTED IN YOU ODUMODU, YOU ARE GETTING SOFT AND I DON'T LIKE IT. I AM SUPPORTING YOU BECAUSE I LIKE WARRRRRRR.. DON'T LET ME DOWN BY ACTING LIKE A PU**Y !”

Inside the Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez Feud

The feud between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has been brewing quietly since late 2023, before erupting publicly this year. Pulse Nigeria earlier reported the tension began when Odumodublvck accused Blaqbonez of “industry hypocrisy”, suggesting that while many artists preach unity, they privately enable toxicity and disrespect.

Matters escalated after both rappers released veiled disses in their music. Odumodublvck’s Industry Machine and Blaqbonez’s No Excuses were interpreted by fans as indirect shots at each other. What began as lyrical rivalry soon spilled into social media, with cryptic posts, subliminal comments, and eventually claims of physical confrontation.

The situation intensified after Odumodublvck allegedly confronted members of Blaqbonez’s circle over “targeted disrespect,” leading to rumours of an altercation at a private event.

