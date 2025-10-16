Odumodublvck to Appear in Court in November Over Alleged Assault on Photographer

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck is set to appear in court on November 26, 2025, over assault and battery charges filed against him by entertainer and photographer Levi Ogbogiri, popularly known as Kraziecent.

The case stems from an incident that occurred on December 16, 2024, where Kraziecent claimed the rapper attacked him without provocation. According to court documents, the altercation left Kraziecent with physical injuries, emotional trauma, and a damaged iPhone.

Kraziecent’s legal team claimed that he was simply taking photos and videos inside the venue when the Odumodublvck allegedly assaulted him. They went on to describe the rapper’s actions as deliberate and unprovoked.

In the documents, Kraziecent sought reparations for injuries, emotional distress, damage to his device, and reputational harm. His lawyers have also requested that Odumodublvck issue a public apology on social media and in national newspapers, as well as a restraining order to prevent future harassment.

During the initial hearing, Kraziecent’s legal team confirmed that all necessary documents had been properly served to the rapper, but no formal response has yet been filed. Odumodublvck’s legal representative requested additional time to prepare a defence, prompting the adjournment to November 26.

This isn’t the first time Odumodublvck has been accused of displaying ‘aggressive’ behaviour towards a fan. In March 2024, he was recorded attempting to kick a fan who claimed on stage while he was performing. While he defended his actions as an instinctive reaction to a trespassing fan, it nevertheless generated criticisms from observers who described it as excessively aggressive and unnecessary.