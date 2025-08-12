Kate Henshaw, Nigerian celebrities react to Ibom Air’s handling of unruly passenger

The passenger, identified as Comfort Emmanson, was filmed being forcefully removed from an Ibom Air aircraft after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant during boarding at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on August 11, 2025.
According to the airline, Emmanson became violent after being told her hand luggage needed to be checked in due to a lack of overhead bin space.
Ibom Air stated that the passenger “slapped a crew member, engaged in a physical struggle, and resisted instructions,” prompting security intervention.
Following her arrest, she was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Lagos and remanded to Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending trial. The airline also announced a lifetime ban on her.
However, a video of the altercation, which showed the passenger’s breast exposed as she was dragged off the plane, quickly went viral online — triggering widespread criticism over how the situation was handled and shared.
See Reactions below:
Peter Obi
Nigerian politician, Peter Obi, condemned the manner in which the airline staff carried Comfort off the plane, stripping her clothes in the process.
I want to start by sincerely apologising to the Ibom Air crew who were assaulted by Miss Comfort Emmanson. We must, as a society, learn and uphold good conduct, as it is a true measure of success and decent living.
However, I must equally strongly condemn the dehumanising treatment meted out to this young woman. Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies. It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.
Simi
Nigerian singer, Simi, expressed her outrage over the video of comfort’s exposed breasts, which was posted online.
So let’s say the lady is actually mad and did too much...Someone recorded her being dragged off the plane, recorded her being exposed like that. AND THEN POSTED IT without editing out this exposure or blurring it out. Lol.
I personally wanna know who posted that video and why no one is holding him/her accountable. Because aunty will face the law, but voluntarily posting her half naked for millions of people to see when less than 10 people actually witnessed it in the first place deserves punishment too. Excuse you can’t condemn one madness and leave another.
Kate Henshaw
Actress Kate Henshaw faced some backlash for her initial reaction to the situation, in which she stressed the need for women to wear brazziers.
I always advocate for ladies to wear good, supportive bra. It is very important. You never know when a situation like this might occur!! This was not good at all.. I no even see this video. Tallest, the video is bad. That it is even circulating is terrible at best. Decorum is a thing. Handling people at the height of any emotion is a skill not many professionals in the service industry have.
Bovi
Comedian Bovi suggested the passenger may have been experiencing a manic episode, urging for mental health evaluation alongside legal action.
Mental illness is not only when someone is mad and trekking and eating from a bin. Some people are really stressed. Some are used to abusive patterns of destressing like cussing and fighting. Some are triggered by their chronic childhood trauma.
Complex post-traumatic stress disorder is a thing. Kudos to the airport staff and airline hostess for the way they handled that passenger. But that girl needs to be taken to hospital. That looked like a manic episode. Yes, she should face the law. But she also needs mental treatment. Most of us do.
Alex Unusual
Reality TV star, Alex Unusual, also criticised the airline for allowing the uncensored footage to circulate.
Forcefully removing an alleged violent passenger from an aircraft is not my problem. Who posted a video with that woman's breast being exposed like that. @airbomairlines totally irresponsible of the person. Did she post it herself or someone from the airline.
